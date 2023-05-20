Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.81 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

