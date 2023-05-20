Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $40.84 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -151.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

