Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.83 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NXPI opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.