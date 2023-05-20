Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,348 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6 %

SFM opened at $36.78 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.