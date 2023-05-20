Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

CVCO stock opened at $275.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.84. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

