Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $192.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.