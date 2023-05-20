Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

