Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

