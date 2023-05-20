Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 142 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $224.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.85 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average is $219.97. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

