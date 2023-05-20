Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,317 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qualys were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $120.64 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

