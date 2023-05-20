Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 288,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

