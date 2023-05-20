Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LZB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

