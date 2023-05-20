Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 464,286 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

