Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $82.11 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

