Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of RTL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.12%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.