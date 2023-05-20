Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,181 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 322,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Leslie’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.30.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

