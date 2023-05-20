Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,799 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Olin were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Olin by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 337,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Stock Down 0.4 %

OLN opened at $54.12 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

