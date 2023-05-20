Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 231 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

