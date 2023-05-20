Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 232 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.0 %

BOOT stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

