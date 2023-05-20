Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 249 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $178.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

