Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 26,945,934 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,945,934 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 313.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.09 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

