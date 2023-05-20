Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,129 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $153,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XHR opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

