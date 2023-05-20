Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 340 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.