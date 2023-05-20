Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,800 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,400.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

