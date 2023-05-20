Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 726 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3,355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

