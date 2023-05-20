Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.85 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZM opened at $69.37 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.