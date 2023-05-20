Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,152,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $334.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.33 and its 200 day moving average is $334.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

