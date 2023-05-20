Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

