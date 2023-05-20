UBS Group AG Acquires 132,559 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,071,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.