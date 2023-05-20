UBS Group AG Acquires 180,573 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,573 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

CRSP stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.