UBS Group AG Acquires 29,276 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.