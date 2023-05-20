UBS Group AG Acquires 3,232 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Markel were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,359.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,309.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.14. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

