UBS Group AG Acquires 47,865 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.