UBS Group AG Acquires 9,651 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

