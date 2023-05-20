UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,673,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% in the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In related news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TPB stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

