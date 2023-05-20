UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.