UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AOR opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.