UBS Group AG Buys 106,651 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.