UBS Group AG Buys 114,769 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

CCEP opened at $65.76 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

