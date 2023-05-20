UBS Group AG Buys 12,018 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $416.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

