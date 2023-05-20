UBS Group AG Buys 129,995 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

EWL stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.