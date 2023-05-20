UBS Group AG Buys 23,644 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

