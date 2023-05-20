UBS Group AG Buys 257,310 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.