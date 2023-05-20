UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $358.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.49. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $360.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.