UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNQI opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $105.61 and a 12-month high of $146.79.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

