UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teleflex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teleflex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Teleflex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.75.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFX opened at $243.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

