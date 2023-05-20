UBS Group AG Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.53 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

