UBS Group AG Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

