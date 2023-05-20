UBS Group AG Has $18.37 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

