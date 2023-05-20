UBS Group AG Has $18.40 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,111,000 after acquiring an additional 171,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $198.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

